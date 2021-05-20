Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.65.

APR.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$12.49. 57,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.32, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.13. The firm has a market cap of C$487.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$7.93 and a 1-year high of C$12.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is currently 112.45%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.