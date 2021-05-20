Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,920 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,419,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,012,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

