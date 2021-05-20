Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $763,474,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James raised their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $171.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $176.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.