Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,903,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,749,000 after purchasing an additional 315,210 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Nucor by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after buying an additional 143,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 134,105 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

