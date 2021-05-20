Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $349,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,253,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,320,000 after buying an additional 43,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock opened at $487.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $492.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $305.68 and a 52-week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.