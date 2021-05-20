Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Takes $295,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 771 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $421.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.68. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $271.54 and a one year high of $424.64. The company has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

