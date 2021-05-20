Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

NYSE PNC opened at $192.89 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.