Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 11,200 Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $87,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Paysafe Limited has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32.

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

