Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avidity Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.29) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $37.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,158.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 538.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

