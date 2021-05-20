AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Gap Down to $21.08

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.08, but opened at $20.63. AxoGen shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AxoGen from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $854.50 million, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. On average, research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in AxoGen by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 580,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 613,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 464,556 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

