B. Riley Initiates Coverage on New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $102,000. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,503,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 371,931 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,692,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

