Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIDU. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.35.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $189.16 on Thursday. Baidu has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

