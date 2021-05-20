Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $189.20

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $189.20, but opened at $196.01. Baidu shares last traded at $191.53, with a volume of 197,299 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.88.

The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,388,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,863,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,833,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,141,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

