Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,842,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158,663 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Copa worth $391,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copa by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

