Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.04% of iRobot worth $105,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iRobot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iRobot by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in iRobot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.55. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRBT. Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.