Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,865,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.33% of Zai Lab worth $515,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 465.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Zai Lab by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Zai Lab by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zai Lab by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,655,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $24,294,392 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $158.26 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). As a group, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

