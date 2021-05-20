Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 37,167 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,728,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,167 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 5.15% of Stericycle worth $319,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $79.71.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

