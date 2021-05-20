Ball Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,305 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 113 put options.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.36. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.69.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 123,267 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Ball by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ball by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 562,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,652,000 after acquiring an additional 313,113 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

