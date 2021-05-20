Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.94. 103,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,386,823. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average of $114.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

