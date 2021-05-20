Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $382.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,078. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.61.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

