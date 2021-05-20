Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.6% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.59. The stock had a trading volume of 112,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,687. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.46 and its 200-day moving average is $143.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $112.91 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

