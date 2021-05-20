Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 168 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of YETI worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in YETI by 27.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in YETI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $2,091,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NYSE:YETI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.84. 20,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,053. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $172,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $613,710.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,889. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

