Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,681 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 79,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 587,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 168,731 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,051.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 93,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 371,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 55,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,281. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $40.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.