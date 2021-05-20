Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNDSY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Banco Sabadell reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

