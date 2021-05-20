Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

BAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $115.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.97. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -106.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.79 per share, for a total transaction of $200,685.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $494,808.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,845,000 after purchasing an additional 324,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

