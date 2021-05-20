Bank of America Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$132.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by Bank of America from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$123.90.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$122.84 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.03 and a one year high of C$123.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$118.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$109.90. The stock has a market cap of C$175.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.21.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$683,560.82. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $1,887,949.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

