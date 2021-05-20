Bank of America Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$160.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$135.41.

Shares of CM opened at C$133.79 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$81.35 and a 1 year high of C$134.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$116.74. The firm has a market cap of C$59.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.8600002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$284,260. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. Insiders have sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

