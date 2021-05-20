Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$132.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMO. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$120.31.

Shares of BMO opened at C$122.00 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$63.62 and a 12 month high of C$122.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$115.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.93 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.9399999 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

