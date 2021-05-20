Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 106,913 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $239,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on QSR. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.32.

NYSE:QSR opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.94%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,733 shares of company stock worth $45,575,826 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

