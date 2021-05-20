Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,763 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,084 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Netflix worth $121,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $494.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $219.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $520.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie dropped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

