Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $171,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

ANGL stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

