Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.84% of Franco-Nevada worth $200,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock opened at $149.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.05.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

