Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 10,038 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.84% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $144,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,627 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

