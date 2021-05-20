Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 26,267 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,586,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,267 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.93% of Canadian National Railway worth $764,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

NYSE:CNI opened at $106.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $81.48 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

