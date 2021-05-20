Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Takes $213,000 Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $159.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.98 and its 200 day moving average is $145.67. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $177.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSV. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

