Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Bank OZK posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $42.84. 557,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,119. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

