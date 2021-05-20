Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

NASDAQ BZUN traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,356. Baozun has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. CICC Research cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

