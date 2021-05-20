Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $32.07, but opened at $33.45. Baozun shares last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 1,919 shares.

The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 541,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after buying an additional 116,101 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Baozun by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.