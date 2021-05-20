Barclays Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.73 ($91.45).

BAS opened at €67.24 ($79.11) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -279.23. Basf has a 52-week low of €43.73 ($51.44) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is €70.37 and its 200-day moving average is €66.07.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

