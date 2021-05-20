Barrington Research Boosts ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target to $108.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICFI. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICFI opened at $90.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. ICF International has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.51.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. ICF International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,386,247 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICF International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.