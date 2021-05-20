Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Announces Earnings Results

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 102.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.
Shares of BATL opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. Battalion Oil has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99.
Battalion Oil Company Profile
