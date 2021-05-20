Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Announces Earnings Results

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 102.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

Shares of BATL opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. Battalion Oil has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

