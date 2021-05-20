BCM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 851 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $243.12 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

