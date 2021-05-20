Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Increased by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 17,783.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,626 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.67. 6,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,204. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.