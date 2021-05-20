Bella Protocol Trading Down 40.9% This Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $56.40 million and approximately $16.27 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00076253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00018011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.52 or 0.01201118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.56 or 0.09841498 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.