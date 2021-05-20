Belt Price Reaches $27.62 (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. Belt has a market cap of $49.85 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $27.62 or 0.00066883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt has traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00070790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.00399581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00218667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.57 or 0.00960212 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

