Benchmark Trims Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Target Price to $20.00

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) had its target price dropped by analysts at Benchmark from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.03% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
Shares of GNOG stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $27.18.
About Golden Nugget Online Gaming
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
