Benchmark Trims Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Target Price to $20.00

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) had its target price dropped by analysts at Benchmark from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Shares of GNOG stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 59.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter valued at $825,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 10.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 138.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.