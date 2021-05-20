Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Up to $42.05

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.05, but opened at $43.78. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $43.78, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 21.45.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.4761 dividend. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter worth $276,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter worth $429,000.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

