Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $787,612.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,638 shares of company stock worth $4,850,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $23,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 139,917 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

BCYC traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,071. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $744.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

