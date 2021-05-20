Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

NYSE TT traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $179.09. 4,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,851. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.46 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

