Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,825 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 311,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 95,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684,875. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.98 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

